Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AGLE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,403. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.