Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

