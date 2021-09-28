Brokerages Anticipate KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.92). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KALV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 218,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,545. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

