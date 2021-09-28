Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.04 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 476,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,652. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GAN by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,985.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,488 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

