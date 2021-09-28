Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.69. Etsy reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

