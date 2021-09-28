Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $4.26. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.43.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.73.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

