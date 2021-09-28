Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $549.52.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
