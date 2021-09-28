Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $549.52.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

