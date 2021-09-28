Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 4,517 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $504.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day moving average is $474.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

