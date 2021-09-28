BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

