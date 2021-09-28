Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

