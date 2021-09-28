Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $79.64 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

