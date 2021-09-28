Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

