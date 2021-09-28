Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

