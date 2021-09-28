Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 10,200 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 83.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

