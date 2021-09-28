Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

