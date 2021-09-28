Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BMTO opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. Braime Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,224.61. The stock has a market cap of £34.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.18.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

