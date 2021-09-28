Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BMTO opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. Braime Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,224.61. The stock has a market cap of £34.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.18.
About Braime Group
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.