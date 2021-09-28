Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 7,133 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANGI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angi by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 9.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.