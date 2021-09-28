Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock remained flat at $$42.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.