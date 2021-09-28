Boston Family Office LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,829,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

