Boston Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $216.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.