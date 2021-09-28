Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 475 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

T stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

