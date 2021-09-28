Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

