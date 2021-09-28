Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,821,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 80,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 741,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,444,000 after buying an additional 155,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

