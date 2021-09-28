Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

