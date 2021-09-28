Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

