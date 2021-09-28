BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $671.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,389 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

