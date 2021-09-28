BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

Shares of BNP opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.29. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

