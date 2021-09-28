BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $786,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

