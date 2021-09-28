BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 352.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

