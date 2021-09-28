BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.