BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 647 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

