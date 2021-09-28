BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 10,661.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

