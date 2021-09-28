BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHIB)

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103.06 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.68. The firm has a market cap of £119.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

