BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHIB)

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103.06 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.68. The firm has a market cap of £119.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.
About BMO UK High Income Trust
