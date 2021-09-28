BMO Capital Markets Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $335.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.