Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 1,200,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

