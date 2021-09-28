Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $40,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Shopify by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $253,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock opened at $1,443.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,512.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,341.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

