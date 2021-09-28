Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,011 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

