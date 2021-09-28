Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

