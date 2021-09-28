Blair William & Co. IL Has $57.48 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $57,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $272.88 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

