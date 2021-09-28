Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $441.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

