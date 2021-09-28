Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,560 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $2,313,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.72 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

