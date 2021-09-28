BlackRock Inc. Sells 76,402 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $712,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 712.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

