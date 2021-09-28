BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,308 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $782,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

