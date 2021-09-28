BlackRock Inc. Sells 246,035 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.00% of Exponent worth $697,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.