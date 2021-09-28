BlackRock Inc. Has $747.99 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,070,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 671,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $747,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

