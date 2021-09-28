BlackRock Inc. Has $718.74 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $718,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,227,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,068,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CBSH stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

