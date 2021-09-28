BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Nita C. White-Ivy Sells 8,029 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 8,722,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,079,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

