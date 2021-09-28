Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour Acquires 14,000 Shares

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKI traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 562,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

