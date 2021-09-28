BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $7,695.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00153144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.00491207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015631 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041210 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

