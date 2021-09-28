Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $127.44 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $372.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $127.44 or 0.00299887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,496.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01162220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.85 or 0.00573795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,854,345 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.